Audio: Pretenders by Jah Lead

Ghana’s Jah Lead hosts Germany’s Mattan on remix of hit single; Lonely

Audio: Lonely by Amerado & TwoBars

Audio: Mobile Money (Money Mansion Riddim) by Jah Lead

Video Premiere: First Lady by Jah Lead

Audio: Better Days (Attitude Riddim) by Jah Lead

Audio: Loosing It (Party Play Riddim) by Jah Lead