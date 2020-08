Audio: Yeah Man by Epixode

Video: Abena by Opana feat. Epixode

Video: Too Much (Black Lives Matter) by Epixode

Talent doesn’t pay in Ghana but it’s getting better – Epixode

Can you name one musician in Ghana who owns a Lamborghini? – Epixode

Epixode set to shutdown Kenya this weekend at Naira Marley’s event

Epixode resurrects Kwame Nkrumah in ‘Wahala Dey’ video

Video: Wahala Dey by Epixode

Epixode tackles social issues in new single,Wahala Dey