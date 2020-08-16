Music Videos

LIVE: Watch Sarkodie’s Black Love virtual concert

Watch the Black Love virtual concert live

Watch Sarkodie's Black Love virtual concert
Watch Sarkodie's Black Love virtual concert

Rapper Sarkodie is hosting a virtual music concert that seeks to celebrate his 2019 Black Love album.

Titled the Black Love virtual concert, the online concert is featuring multiple artists including Efya, KiDi, King Promise, Yaw Sarpong and the Asomafo and Sista Afia.

WATCH HEREhttps://www.ceek.com/program/5f15afec7ea825196f2c9b56

