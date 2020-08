Finally! Camidoh releases first body of work

EP: Contingency Plan by Camidoh

Lyrics: Maria by Camidoh

Camidoh drops first song off upcoming ‘Contingency Plan’

Camidoh unveils official Cover Art for debut EP; Contingency Plan (CP)

KashBwoy teams up with Joey B for new banger; Maria

Randy N takes a dig at gold diggers in visuals for ‘Onyegelemi’ feat. Camidoh

O.V, Gyakie, Camidoh, 13 others enlisted in 2020 Emergers

Camidoh melts away hurdles amongst lovers in quarantine in maiden 2020 single; Audio Love