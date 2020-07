Video: Too Fast by Skrewfaze

Skrewfaze out with new single off upcoming album; Too Fast

Skrewface out with latest tune; Zebra Crossing

Audio: Zebra Crossing (Refix) by Skrewfaze

Audio: One Boy One Girl by Mantse A.Y feat. Skrewfaze & Wisa Greid

Skrewfaze to release new jam on 10th May

Video: Move Away by Skrewfaze

Audio: Millions by Skrewfaze