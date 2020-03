Video: Dracarys by Lyrical Joe

Audio: Ahoe Roundabout Remix by Kula feat. Keeny Ice, Hecta, Dylan, Remy J & Lega

Audio: Enough Is Enough (EIE) by Hecta

Audio: Godo by Edem feat. Keeny Ice, Hecta, Cano Z, Dimormi, JJ Gonami & Agbeshie

Audio: Tribute To Abraham Fiza by AllStars

Audio: Key To The City by Jeff Moes feat. Hecta

Hecta drops “Link Up” video starring actress Kisa Gbekle

Video: Link Up by Hecta

Audio: Eseveve by Hecta