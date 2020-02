Kula takes out Sarkodie, M.anifest & Medikal from his top 3 rappers

Watch as Sarkodie unboxes fresh BET Best International Flow plaque

Sarkodie’s Adonai hits 70million views on YouTube

2020 Week 3: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

2020 Week 2: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

Nanky gets a big ‘favour’ from Sarkodie on his latest single

Video: Favour by Nanky feat. Sarkodie

2020 Week 1: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

Sarkodie set to host The Compozers at The Closing Party