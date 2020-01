Video: Goro by TiC feat. Kelvyn Boy

TiC & Tony Tetuila set to make GHs 473,379.29 in a lawsuit against Wizkid

Video: Akuapem Poloo by Awal

EP: Mama Grace by Tic

Tic releases tracklist for upcoming EP

TiC wants you to choose which song he should release next

TiC out with new banger, Forever, dedicated to Asamoah Gyan

Video: Forever by Tic feat. Sammy G

TiC to feature Samuel G in new song ‘Forever’