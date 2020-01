Video Premiere: Paper by Sista Afia feat. Victor AD

FDA replies Wendy Shay over "small food we go chop" post

Wendy Shay loses 1000s of Dollars worth alcoholic deal to FDA directive

Video Premiere: Curses & Blessings by Yaa Pono

Edem, Wendy Shay show massive support towards MzVee's comeback

Video: El Chapo by Medikal

Video Premiere: Akwele Take by Shatta Wale

Video Premiere: Never Again by Kofi Kinaata feat. Shatta Wale

How your favourite artiste crossed over into the New Year