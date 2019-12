Stonebwoy plays down Bullet's magnification of 40yr statement

The 3S, Eugene, Medikal, Shay & 5 more nominated for 2020 Soundcity MVP Awards

2019 Week 50: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

Billboard certifies Stonebwoy

Audio: More by Stonebwoy

Audio: Dada by E.L feat. Stonebwoy & Medikal

Audio: Killy Killy (Remix) by Larruso feat. Stonebwoy & Kwesi Arthur

2019 Week 49: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

Video: Take Me Away by Stonebwoy feat. KiDi & Kuami Eugene