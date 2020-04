Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Samini, D-Black & Sadiq named among 2020 Top 50 Young CEOs in Ghana

2020 Week 16: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

Stonebwoy paints full picture of the African sound with all 8 features on; Anloga Junction album

Stonebwoy smokes peace pipe with Beatz Dakay; recruits 12 other producers for Anloga Junction album

2020 Week 15: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

2020 Week 14: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

Video: Understand by Stonebwoy feat. Alicai Harley

Audio: Understand by Stonebwoy feat. Alicai Harley

2020 Week 13: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown