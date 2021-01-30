This will touch your heart! DopeNation collaborates with Adelaide The Seer on; Wire Me Though visually-impaired, this beauty has a voice that gives sight and clarity!

This will touch your heart! DopeNation collaborates with Adelaide The Seer on; Wire Me

Multiple award-winning music duo, DopeNation has teamed up with young and budding singer, Adelaide The Seer on a new song titled ‘Wire Me’.

The twins who narrated how they landed such a collaboration said they were touched after chancing upon a video of Adelaide some weeks ago.

“We got inspired by Adelaide some weeks ago from a video posted online. It’s so touching how this blind girl sends her message through her music and we feel that we are obligated to make the world hear out. With your support we can make her dreams come through,” they stated.

In the song, Adelaide, who is visually impaired, prays to God every day to restore her sight.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!