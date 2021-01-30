Ras Kuuku reschedules Puom Wo Dome concert

2020 VGMA Reggae/Dancehall artist of the year, Ras Kuuku has announced the rescheduling of his Puom Wo Dome concert that was supposed to be held on 30th December 2020.

Full Press Release

The prime purpose for putting together PUOM WO DOME is to replicate the immense show of support and love the people of Dome have shown me over the years since the inception of RAS KUUKU.

It will therefore be very careless and inappropriate not to ensure adequate measures are put in place to ensure a safe and conducive environment with special emphasis on the COVID-19 pandemic and its new wave emergence.

The CEO and management of PUOM MUSIC wish to communicate this need to reschedule the PUOM WO DOME concert from Saturday December 30 to Saturday February 6, 2021.

The event venue and other details remain the same.

Management wishes to express our sincere apology to all PUOM fans and music lovers at large who had plans of attending the event on Saturday and encourage you to hold on for just 1 week more.

RAS KUUKU says “1 love still; Life over COVID-19“. Let’s all observe all the safety protocols. STAY SAFE.

Signed RAS KUUKU CEO PUOM MUSIC

