KobbyRockz visits MiPROMO and Boomplay ahead of EP release

KobbyRockz visits MiPROMO and Boomplay Ghana
KobbyRockz visits MiPROMO and Boomplay Ghana. Photo Credit: KobbyRockz

Prior to the release of his love-themed EP titled Odo, and KobbyRockz has visited two of Ghana’s foremost music business institutions.

KobbyRockz visited the offices of MiPROMO Limited and Boomplay Ghana (major music distribution bodies for his works) to discuss and plan the release of his upcoming EP.

This EP, set to be released on the 14th of February 2020, talks about the ups and downs of Love in a relationship.

Could the EP be about the love life of KobbyRockz which he is trying to let the world know?

It could be; anticipate the release of Odo on 14th February 2021 on all digital music stores.

