D-Cryme targets haters in upcoming maiden drill tune; Atanfo

He recruits Flema T on the Mel Blakk produced jam.

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music 17 hours ago
D-Cryme affectionately called Da General by his fans is set to release his first single in 2021 dubbed “Atanfo” after quite a while from hearing his unique yodeling.

After a successful release of “Chicken Change” in 2020, the Twipop General comes forth with this Drill-themed song.

He recruits Flema T on the Mel Blakk produced jam. Since we are in the era of Drills, D-Cryme is ready to unchain this hard-hitting tune.

The Koko Sakora hitmaker lashes out at critics as he freely speaks his mind and puts them on full blast.

Known for his authentic and succulent rap skills he goes uncompromising and didn’t spare a second on this beat.

“Atanfo” is set to be released on Monday 25th January. Anticipate and be on the lookout for this crazy jam.

In the meantime you can watch and enjoy Chicken Change below.

