I Will Follow You sets the mood for reflection and restoration – Lawyer Antwi Agyei

Lawyer Antwi Agyei is reminding us about the love of God, even though we might have just began 2021, with his new single I Will Follow You.

The new gospel worshipper talks about the need to make Jesus your only source of hope especially in this end times and encourages all believers and unbelievers on this praise medley produced by Lamek Pobi.

Lawyer Antwi Agyei said, “My new song was inspired by my resolve to get the whole world to understand that following Jesus Christ is the ultimate in life. He is the answer to all issues of life in this world“.

He further continued “There is a fast increase of depression, suicide and immoral behaviours amongst young people and this gives birth to my new direction, I Will Follow You, which sets the mood for reflection and restoration for especially lost souls to come back to the loving arm of Christ”

The song is out for download and streaming on all digital music platforms.

“As you support the circulation or spread of this song by sharing, you’re a part of a noble course, to give light, spread hope, encouragement, and ultimately the propagation of the Gospel.” Lawyer Antwi Agyei concluded.

