EP Review: Apple and Rose EP by Jessy Gh

Ghanaian rapper and singer Jessy Gh has released his most anticipated EP dubbed, Apple and Rose featuring Amerado, Scata Bada, and Jah Phinga.

Apple – Signifies songs on the EP that talks about struggles. Rose – Refers to songs on the EP which talks about love. Apple And Rose according to Jessy were inspired by few life experiences.

This Ep contains 8 songs and features Amerado, Scata Bada and Jah Phinga. Produced and mixed by sector made it, mastered by Kv Bangerz.

FEATURES

Among the 8 songs on the EP, the 3 tracks with the various features have different dynamics. Though the singles can’t be written off, let’s take our time and look at the gravity of the various artists on the EP.

Track 2– “EBEFA“: It features Rashid Mortey a Ghanaian Reggae/Dancehall artiste and songwriter known by stage name Scata Bada. Scata Bada recorded several songs including his major hit single “STYLE IT” featuring BET award winner, Sarkodie.

He was a nominee for the Discovery of the Year category of the Bass Award 2016. Scata followed with “6 packs” in 2017 which featured Stonebwoy. His presence on the EBEFA song made the song unique.

Track 6– ADOM: Adom simply means grace. Though Jessy Stated that each song called for the feature itself as in the inspiration he got, we believe Amerado was the right catalyst especially with his rise to fame in recent times.

Known as Amerado, Derrick Sarfor Kantanka has made rap an interesting piece to write about through his “Y33te Ns3m” since the peak of the Covid 19. He rose famously for his rap music in 2018 when he released his lead single “I AM”.

The song was rated among the top 10 Ghanaian songs by Pulse Ghana. He got nominations for the best Hip-hop Song and Best Video at the 2019 VGMA’s and was also featured on Sarkodie’s “Biibi ba” song.

Track 7-“FOR YOU” was a perfect call for Jah Phinga and will say it was God’s plan. Jonathan Woelin Segbefia popularly known as Jah Phinga was the chosen one on this.

He is a Reggae/Dancehall artiste. He has recorded over 55 singles and has worked with Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, and others. His song “ONE WORLD ONE PEOPLE ” grabbed him a nomination in 2017 at the All African Music Awards (AFRIMA).

Jah Phinga is currently the reigning Volta Music Awards Artist of the year. His recent exploits with Ice Prince have just shown how determined he is to succeed in this field.



STREAM on Spotify, Apple Music and across all online music streaming platforms here.

