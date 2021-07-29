EP Review: Shades of Greene by Kweku Greene

Signed unto Horizon Records, Frank Bortey, known professionally as Kweku Greene has owned his turf in this refreshing string of 5 Afrobeat tunes dubbed; Shades of Greene.

The artiste, between last year and this year, has dropped songs such as Plenty Money, Dombolo, Heaven, Juju amongst others and made his way into Nigerian-American top model & music star, Rotimi’s song compilation as the only qualified Ghanaian act.

Even more, the young promising Ghanaian artiste is currently viewed as one of the few most-followed musicians in Ghana with thousands of worlds following on social media.

The EP, a five-track body of work touches on all disciplines of life, love, romance, testimonies and experiences from the artiste’s perspective.

“It throws light on the diverse and unique styles of me, the artist. It is a five-track body of work with varying styles in Afro-fusion consisting of beautiful tunes and a voice that soothes.

Below is what your listening experience is about to sound like;

PON DE ROAD – the first on the list talks about life’s hustle. It decimates falsehood and paints a picture of a perfect love story and sacrifices they make to sustain their bond. It is an assurance of true love and dedication.

ENOUGH – listed number two on the list is a protest song against politicians and false promises. It is a wake-up call to all politicians to honor their promises.

INTO YOU – which is number three on the list was inspired by true love. The exhibition of genuine affection for one’s partner. It is centered on commitment.

FALLING – is a beautiful piece of work dedicated to all lovers out there.

TAKE ME AWAY – talks about the dire situations we have to go through in order to make it in life. The track describes life on the streets and how violent it can sometimes get.

This is something you would definitely be listening to over and over again. Get your replays ready!

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!