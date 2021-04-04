Single / Album / EP

EP Review: The Easter EP by Daughters of Glorious Jesus

It's their first ever Extended Play! How did they fare? Click to find out!

EP Review: The Easter EP by Daughters of Glorious Jesus
EP Review: The Easter EP by Daughters of Glorious Jesus

For whatsoever reason, the legendary Daughters of Glorious Jesus seem to be the embodiment of an anointing that has kept them evergreen as they serve their maiden 3-track EP dubbed; The Easter EP

As a compliment to the Easter festivities instituted to commemorate the death and ressurection of our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ, these 3 songs are sure to cement the season with a renewed appreciation for the finished work of Christ on the cross of Calvary.

Odo Ben Ni‘ is a tune poised to send you into a state of nostalgia as you would immediately recognize it as a remix of their smash hit single back in the day.

It’s been repackaged and presented in a modernized way that synchs well with the current lovers of the buzzing contemporary Gospel music scene as it features the now trending multiple award-winning hitmaker, MOG.music.

It’s the first time ever the legendary trio have featured an artiste for the entire span of their 32- yr career. Must be a great honor for the ‘Be LIfted’ crooner!

Adehye Mogya‘ is one that sheds light on the redeeming blood that poured out from the body of Jesus while on the cross and its significance and benefit to every human soul that believes.

Both songs were produced by Kaywa.

The third addition is their previously released He Is Worthy single which also features South Africa’s Siyakha Khitah. It’s a scintilating reggae tune that ascribes the due praise and worship to the lamb of God.

We must say, the South African touch definitely did the trick to cement the message and blend with the current times.

Buy/Stream across all online music stores

EP Review

PRODUCTION - 7
LYRICAL CONTENT - 8.1
ALBUM ART - 8.3
TRACKLISTING - 5.2

7.2

Superb

Listen on YouTube
