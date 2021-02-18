EP Review: Odɔ EP by KobbyRockz

Crafting the tales of the ups and downs of love and being in a relationship, rapper KobbyRockz has released a 5-track EP that wholly speaks to the issues bothering our emotions.

You get to experience a seamless connection whiles shuffling between tracks as the entire narrative of Odɔ EP remains intact on each and every song.

Menu Mi Hon ft. Ntiwaa

Featuring female vocalist Ntiwaa who comes from Obuasi a mining town in the Ashanti Region, Menu Mi Hon talks about the regression in the part of Love where one wrongs the other and tells the partner to forgive him or her and accept him or her back.

Production Credits: JayErl

Fakyɛ Mi ft. Ntiwaa

The second track from the EP which features Ntiwaa and it talks about most of the lies which comes from the community to break down a relationship but both partner decides to ignore the hear say and build a better relationship no matter the ups and downs in a relationship

Production Credits: JayErl

Give Me Vibe ft. Qwesi Flex & Ntiwaa

Give Me Vibe talks about the love one has for the other and makes the person knows that he or she has never felt Love in that way before. The song features award winning male vocalist QwesiFlex from Tarkoradi and Ntiwaa.

Production Credits: SnoopManny (Mix&Mastering by JayErl)

Your Heart ft. Abudebi Zonjon

This song talks about a guy proposing to a lady and making it known to her how deeply and madly He is in love with the lady and ready to take any step to make the lady his. Your Heart features award winning artiste Abudebi Zonjon who hails from Ashaiman and formally known as DXD.

Production Credits: MOGBeatz (Mix&Mastering by SicnaffPro)

Nwah Remix ft. Kurl Songx & TheWay

This song features MTN Hitmaker winner and award winning male vocalist Kurl Songx and TheWay. Nwah Remix talks about how a lady pictures a guy with his behavior but the guy then try’s to convince the lady by letting her know that he is not a bad guy who is just in for games.

Production Credits: TheWay5

