Single / Album / EP

Single Review: Oguama by Luigi Maclean ft. MOGmusic

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
Oguama by Luigi Maclean feat. MOG Music
Oguama by Luigi Maclean feat. MOG Music. Photo Credit: Reverb studios

Judging from his first major introduction unto the Gospel music scene with a feature on Joe Mettle’s monster hit single, Boo No Ni, Luigi Maclean has come a long way.

His latest release, Oguama featuring the now trending hitmaker MOGmusic, is a proclamation of the very foundation of our Christian faith and salvation, Jesus – the lamb of God.

Advertisement

The song is rendered in the typical 3/4 time signature associated with a plethora of local Ghanaian worship songs.

However, it manages to have a contemporary appeal with the infusion of certain exotic instrumentals and foreign vocal riffs and runs deployed by the two anointed yet skillful acts.

It was recorded and shot in the new ultra modern Reverb Studios facility belonging to Joe Mettle under whose label Luigi Maclean is signed unto.

The song boasts of a solid production and spiritually edifying aura as well. From the studio to the video production, everything appeals to global standards as is usually associated with the Reverb Studios and Luigi Maclean brand.

Produced by Kakraba, one of the well known live stage sound engineers in Ghana, every element in the song is well represented to give a well-balanced listening experience.

It’s a great attempt for a new entry unto the Gospel music scene and the prospects and expectations are really high for the talented vocalist.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Single Review

PRODUCTION - 8.4
LYRICAL CONTENT - 7.1
ALBUM ART - 7.5

7.7

Superb

How would you rate this? Use the User Rating Box below to rate on the scale of 1 - 5. We value your feedback.

Advertisement
Stream here
User Rating: Be the first one !
Tags
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Photo of Video: God Is Able by Calvis Hammond feat. Curtis Quarcoo & Luigi Maclean

Video: God Is Able by Calvis Hammond feat. Curtis Quarcoo & Luigi Maclean

2nd May 2018
Photo of Week #52: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Week #52: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

30th December 2017
Photo of Week #47: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Week #47: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

26th November 2017
Photo of Week #46: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Week #46: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

18th November 2017

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker