Single Review: Oguama by Luigi Maclean ft. MOGmusic

Judging from his first major introduction unto the Gospel music scene with a feature on Joe Mettle’s monster hit single, Boo No Ni, Luigi Maclean has come a long way.

His latest release, Oguama featuring the now trending hitmaker MOGmusic, is a proclamation of the very foundation of our Christian faith and salvation, Jesus – the lamb of God.

The song is rendered in the typical 3/4 time signature associated with a plethora of local Ghanaian worship songs.

However, it manages to have a contemporary appeal with the infusion of certain exotic instrumentals and foreign vocal riffs and runs deployed by the two anointed yet skillful acts.

It was recorded and shot in the new ultra modern Reverb Studios facility belonging to Joe Mettle under whose label Luigi Maclean is signed unto.

The song boasts of a solid production and spiritually edifying aura as well. From the studio to the video production, everything appeals to global standards as is usually associated with the Reverb Studios and Luigi Maclean brand.

Produced by Kakraba, one of the well known live stage sound engineers in Ghana, every element in the song is well represented to give a well-balanced listening experience.

It’s a great attempt for a new entry unto the Gospel music scene and the prospects and expectations are really high for the talented vocalist.

