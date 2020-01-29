EP Review: Out Of Ma Zone by KobbyRockz

Crafting the tales of being a new artist coupled with the musings of the Ghanaian industry into an 8-track body of work is rapper KobbyRockz.

You get to experience a seamless connection whiles shuffling between tracks as the entire narrative of Out Of Ma Zone EP remains intact on each and every song.

Out Of Ma Zone

KobbyRockz took this title because he wants the world to know that he is out of the struggles peculiar to upcoming arts and to also let everyone know that he is now recognized by people in the music industry.

Production Credits: Anonymox

Adeɛ Akyen

Which features Anonymox a Producer who is part of the Album talks about the hustle of every youth on the street.

You need to wake up and step on your grind to the top and never give up until you achieve success.

Production Credits: Anonymox

Sika Nti

Which was produced by Kayso from Ground Up talks about how the youth end up into money rituals during struggles.

So, he wants to tell the youth there is more into it and it has a bad end so never get involved in it.

Production Credits: Kayso

Harder

This song talks about going hard on the street to achieve your dreams no matter the sweat and pain just stay focus and work for your success.

Production Credits: Anonymox

Pablo

Pablo talks about how it’s nice to enjoy success after the hard work. The good things you can buy for yourself when the money comes

Production Credits: Anonymox and Apya

I Mrs U

This song talks about wronging his fiancée in the struggle and pleading to get her back but the lady insists that she has moved on so He should also move on

So, what really caused the lady to move on, Is it during the hustle or after the hustle?

Production: Anonymox

Soa Kɔ Di

This song features two of Ghana’s fast rising artists; Tulenkey and Amerado

Production Credits: Anonymox and Kayso

Success

This is the last track on the EP which talks about His smile now and the people who helped him reach where he is today.

Production Credits: Anonymox

KobbyRockz has debuted with a body of work complimented by some awesome detailed production on this project that should well place him as one of the artists to lookout for in 2020.

