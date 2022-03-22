Event Review: MOGmusic hosts historic New Wine concert featuring Donnie McCklurkin

Sunday the 20th of March 2022 will go down in history as one of the defining moments of Ghana Gospel after MOGmusic successfully hosted global Gospel Living Legend, Donnie McCklurkin at his annual flagship live recording concert, New Wine.

The event attracted over 10,000 patrons that filled up the spacious ground floor and a portion of the gallery area of the 21,000 seater Oil Dome of the Royalhouse Chapel.

Commencing right on time by 5pm as stated on the flyers, this was one of the very few punctual and time abiding events which would have ended with a full house had it not been for a major technical hitch which delayed the entire event for close to an hour!

At the age of 12 years I had a dream to one day stand and minister on the same stage with @Donnieradio some 20 something years after the dream has come to pass. Believe in God the giver of dreams and trust the process. pic.twitter.com/sdwQHi27g5 — MOGmusic (@MOGmusic_) March 21, 2022

Nevertheless, by a relentless army of prayer warriors and music enthusiasts the event carried on and ministers delivered unperturbed by the situation.

By the time the guest artiste, Donnie McCklurkin mounted stage, everything had returned back to normalcy and MOGmusic got everyone emotional after tearing up and sharing how mind blown he was to be sharing stage with his life long mentor and role model.

And Oh, a quick mention of the astounding delivery of the band and backing vocalists! That was of a global standard thanks to Nayaw and his team at Murya Studios. Go check them out and book them for your events!

It was a memorable day to behold. Ghana and the entire world won’t know what hit them when audiovisuals from the Koinonia album is released in the coming months!

Till then, give MOGmusic a huge congrats anywhere you meet him! This is just the beginning!

