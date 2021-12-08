Event Review: 4 reasons why Bethel Revival Choir’s Akpe Experience concert was epic

Spirit-filled, exhilarating, and excellent are what would best describe Bethel Revival Choir‘s Akpe Experience concert held on the 3rd December, 2021.

Not your normal concert since it was a live album recording also, the desire to have a perfect event was evident right from the start of the show.

This necessitated a re-perfomance of the first set of songs that where performed due to one of the lead singers having issues with her microphone for just a couple of seconds.

Those seconds lost meant a lot to the organisational team, a team that trashed out errors and embraced excellence.

That’s how you hold a concert!

Seamless flow of performances:

In one minute you are listening to the last verse of a song and within seconds you are listening to the first first of another song featuring a different artist without any breaks. It was that seamless.

The only occasional breaks were only when the choir had to change costume for the next part of the event.

Even with that, the stage always had someone on it engaging the audience. There was no dull moment!

Organisation:

From the set-up through to the performances, the Akpe Experience concert was par excellence.

If you needed a reason as to why gospel events are greatly patronised even with their relative low marketing reach, this concert showed why.

The organiser deserve what ever roses are being thrown at them for they have organized an event that could pass as the best in the year 2021.

Audience:

When you see VIP event attendees shaking and wriggling to the performances that they paid for, then you should know that the audience got what they exactly bargained for.

And they were in no way going to hide their joy.

From dancing, to cheering, to worshipping, the audience at the Akpe Experience concert was the type that every event organiser wishes for. Engaged and attentively involved in what ever transpired, this was one of the most interactive audiences you will ever see in 2021.

Music:

The take away from the concert has to be the performances of Pastor Edwin Dadson, Pastor Isaiah Fosu-Kwakye Jnr, Pastor Jennifer Kofi, Chief Prosper, Helen Yawson, Joe Mettle, Eugene Zuta, Mawutir Tetey, Akesse Brempong, Luigi Maclean, and the Bethel Revival Choir.

Everyone was good and delivered exceptional performances that might make Bethel Revival Choir tune their minds into having a yearly concert.

