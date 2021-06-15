Event Review: 2021 VGMA Experience Concert

The growth of Vodafone Ghana Music Awards continues with great innovations including, performances, stage designs, lighting, sound, social buzz, nominations and a host of other factors.

The VGMA Experience Concert unraveled at the Grand Arena Dome at exactly 9.03 pm and ended at 12.01 am. The program was well executed, detailed, precise and concise with almost non existent technical hitches.

PERFORMANCES

The night started with Abiana, a budding new artiste with some jazzy feel together with Bright Osei, a dedicated bassist to rock. Camidoh also came through with a good voice and good songs. Salute! The future looks great for him.

Celestine Donkor II followed suite and set the stage on fire! She was so Angelic in her delivery with her team. Her performance was well planned and delivered that, Kukua Adepa (Sokohemaa) couldn’t resist dancing her feet off.

Kweku Flick came on the stage and delivered followed with Amerado’s hot performance with some serious choreography by some sexy dancers giving an X rated performance.

Adina & Epixode were sizzling with their performances especially with their choreography. Perfect! Live band performance was thrilling! If you are not a hardcore fan of Kwesi Arthur’s style, you wouldn’t enjoy his delivery at this event. It was just ordinary. No wow factor.

Kelvynboy scored full marks with his Afrobeat delivery but was seen hopping from one place to the other. His stage presence and performance wasn’t the best as he would often times be caught holding his “balls”.

The climax was the performance from the reigning Artiste of the Year, Kuami Eugene. He really rocked. All his selection of songs were perfect for the occasion. Kudos to the Rockstar.

MC’s for the night, Giovani Caleb and Sika Osei really were on point. Less talk, more action. In conclusion, we hope the final performances on the D-day would be better off.

