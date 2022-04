2022 Week 13: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

Nektunez ‘Ameno Amapiano’ Remix (You Wanna Bamba) charts at #7 on the first Billboard U.S Afrobeat Songs chart

2022 Week 12: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

Video: Location by Kelvyn Boy, Gold Up & Busy Signal

2022 Week 11: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

Kelvynboy speaks on relationship with WizKid, his over 50 tattoos & life after ‘Down Flat’ hit

2022 Week 10: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

Ameno Amapiano hitmaker, Nektunez signs with Sony Music!

A true King! Sarkodie ensured Ghana music ruled in London over the weekend!