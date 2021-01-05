Video Review: Ote Me Mu by Ohemaa Mercy ft. MOGmusic

It’s been barely a day since the release of Ohemaa Mercy’s debut single for 2021, ‘Ote Me Mu’ translated ‘He Lives In Me’ and pundits are already pitching it to be an award-winning collaboration with MOGmusic.

The audio in itself is a well mixed and mastered piece by Kaywa of Highly Spiritual Music. it features crystal clear sounds of the lead guitar, solid bass lines and the mid-tempo rhythmic progression of the not too clouded drumline.

The lyrical composition is a true revelation of the song title. All it seeks is to project the fact that Christ in us is the sure hope of glory. It’s well structured with relatable verses and a simple sing-along chorus.

Ohemaa Mercy does well in this song to position her brand in a way that now appeals to both local and contemporary music lovers with the entry of the 2020 VGMA Male Vocalist of the Year, MOGmusic giving us an English verse that compliments Ohemaa’s initial Twi and English verses.

It’s a smart move as she harnessed the shifted listening and viewing patterns of the masses during the lockdown period to capture a more global audience as seen with the video concept directed by McWillies.

It’s a high-budget in-studio visual with crisp and clear shots, spot on costumery and solid choreography. Simple yet classy.

Ohemaa Mercy has made a bold comeback with this new audiovisual and a solid statement both in her lyric and quality of the entire project.

We only wished the song hadn’t ended abruptly like that. Listeners were left hanging and in need of more vibes from MOGmusic. Either way, it could be a trick to anticipate her next release! Kudos to the entire team.

