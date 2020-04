Sarkodie pitches Sub Zero as a COVID19 diversion; Asem, Shatta Wale react

Audio: Lullaby (Sarkodie Diss) by Ball J

Full breakdown of the ShattaSark beef: Technically, MzGee is to blame!!!

Shatta Wale unveils tracklist of latest EP “Manacles of A Shatta” following successful maiden online Faith Concert

Producer Wars: Morris Babyface teases with list of 40 hitmakers he produced ahead of solo #BehindDaHitz challenge

Camidoh melts away hurdles amongst lovers in quarantine in maiden 2020 single; Audio Love

Audio: Sub Zero by Sarkodie

It’s On! Sarkodie hits at Asem, KOA, rappers & haters with Sub Zero single

Moh features Mr Eazi on Belinda