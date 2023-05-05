Stonebwoy goes into the booth for Fire In The Booth

Charlie Sloth’s Fire in The Booth announces the latest episode featuring Ghanaian Afro-dancehall pioneer of Stonebwoy.

The episode is out now on Apple Music here and available to watch on YouTube on Sunday here.

Stonebwoy’s first appearance on the platform showcases his unique blend of traditional African rhythms and intricate instrumentation, complemented by his captivating freestyle.

With an infectious energy, Stonebwoy delivers a groundbreaking performance that is sure to impress UK listeners. Don’t miss out on this unforgettable experience.

Impressed by the performance, Charlie Sloth comments, “That’s one of my favourite moments, I’m telling you, your energy is outrageous.”

Fire in The Booth – the world’s largest freestyle platform in the world with over 1.5 billion views – has become a globally recognised artistic institution.

Stonebwoy & Charlie Sloth

The likes of Drake, Megan Thee Stallion, Dave, Juice WORLD and more recently, Bugzy Malone , NLE Choppa, Fivio Foreign, Devlin and Strandz have all flexed their unscripted lyrical prowess on the show.

The Charlie Sloth Rap Show airs on Apple Music 1 every Saturday at 8pm BST.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.