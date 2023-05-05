Enjoy the beautiful imagery of Bisa Kdei’s ‘Complete Man’ music video

Highlife artiste Bisa Kdei has dropped a passionate video for his ‘Complete Man‘ hit song, which features Camidoh.

The ‘Complete Man’, off the “Original” album, has emerged as one of the favourite songs for music fans due to its soothing lyrics.

Bisa Kdei on this jam combines with Camidoh in a series of soothing duets that spark love and emotional vibes in a well-curated Highlife rhythm.

The music video captures some beautiful imagery of Bisa Kdei on a love journey in the forest with a female character.

Camidoh makes a cameo in the music video with some astounding vocals in the well-synchronised music video directed by Yaw Skyface.

The song, produced by Apya, samples the sound of the 90’s highlife vibe with some modern instruments infused to create a beautiful rhythm.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.