Black Sherif’s wise answer to what he will do if he wins or loses VGMA AoY this Saturday!

Contrary to popular opinions, Black Sherif has revealed what will happen when come Saturday 6th May at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, he either wins or loses the ultimate title as Artiste of the Year.

The ‘Kwaku The Traveller’ hitmaker, in an interview with Zionfelix, said that he will be thankful if he wins the most coveted award on the night ‘Artiste of The Year’.

He added that after his speech he would hold an intimate thanksgiving service with his “rasta” men to celebrate his win.

Asked what celebratory plans he has, Black Sherif said that he would rather give a speech acknowledging the efforts many people have put in to get him to the stage he is.

“We will walk onto the stage, take the award, and thank every single person. After thanksgiving, we will go home and assemble all the rastas to have our special party. The next morning we’ll go back to making music, shoot a video and move forward with the work,” he told Zionfelix in an interview.

Just in case things go south, the rapper has promised to maintain his cool by celebrating with his friends who he tagged as ‘rastas’ for their hard work year-round.

“We will stand up, go home. We will have a thanksgiving with the rastas. The next morning we will make new music, shoot a video and move forward with our life…there will be no disappointment, we will go home if we’re snubbed. I admit that I worked hard”

Meanwhile, although many have held him as a high contender for the Artiste of the Year award, the musician has his eyes set on the ‘Album of the Year’ category.

Contenders battling for the award are Sarkodie’s ‘Jamz’, Gyakie’s ‘My Diary’, King Promise’s ‘5 Star’, Kwesi Authur’s ‘Son of Jacob’ and Joe Mettle’s ‘The Kados’.

Although the category is packed with some good works in the year under review, Black Sherif believes that his debut album stands a chance.

Meanwhile, the VGMA is set to take place on Saturday, May 6, at the Accra International Conference Center’s Grand Arena.

Black Sherif has been nominated in eight categories including Best Hiphop Song, Best Afropop Song, Best Music Video and Best Reggae/Dancehall Song.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.