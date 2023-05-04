VGMA 2023 Predictions: Who Wins What?

The 24th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards is finally set to be held over the weekend after months of intense exercises to bring to the fore the best of Ghanaian music over the past year.

It’s that time of the year again where major stakeholders in the Ghanaian music circles converge to honour the most deserving players in the industry.

The 2023 VGMA will be held on the 6th of May with the aim of rewarding excellence.

Themed “The People, The Culture, The Music”, Ghanaian music will once again be celebrated on its most prestigious night to celebrate major achievements in the year under review.

We at ghanamusic.com decided to run our own rule on who should win what at the 2022 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards below:

Ghana Music’s Biggest Night!!

The 24th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards



🗓️: Sat, 6th May 2023

📍: Grand Arena (Conference Center)



ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Will win: Black Sherif

Could win: Piesie Esther

VODAFONE MOST POPULAR SONG OF THE YEAR

Will win: Sugarcane Rmx – Camidoh

Could win: Down Flat – Kelvynboy

HIGHLIFE ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Will win: Kuami Eugene

Could win: Kofi Kinaata

AFROBEATS / AFROPOP ARTISTE

Will win: KiDi

Could win: King Promise

REGGAE/DANCEHALL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Will win: Epixode

Could win: Stonebwoy

HIPLIFE/HIP-HOP ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Will win: Black Sherif

Could win: Sarkodie

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Will win: The Villain I Never Was – Black Sherif

Could win: 5 Star – King Promise

BEST NEW ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Will win: Lasmid

Could win: Malcolm Nuna

GOSPEL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Will win: Piesie Esther

Could win: Joe Mettle

BEST COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Will win: Countryside – Sarkodie ft Black Sherif

Could win: Abonten – DJ Breezy ft Kwesi Arthur, Black Sherif, Stonebwoy, Mugeez, Smallgod

BEST HIPLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR

Will win: Friday Night – Lasmid

Could win: Stubborn Academy – Medikal

BEST HIPHOP SONG

Will win: Kwaku The Traveller– Black Sherif

Could win: Countryside – Sarkodie

BEST HIGHLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR

Will win: Down Flat – Kelvyn boy

Could win: Atia – Epixode

AFROBEATS SONG OF THE YEAR

Will win: Sugarcane RMX – Camidoh

Could win: Champagne – KiDi

BEST AFROPOP SONG

Will win: Therapy – Stonebwoy

Could win: Blessed – KiDi

GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR

Will win: W’aye Me Yie – Piesie Esther

Could win: Hewale Lala – Perez Muzik

REGGAE/DANCEHALL SONG OF THE YEAR

Will win: Atia – Epixode

Could win: Don’t Forget Me – Black Sherif

BEST RAP PERFORMANCE

Will win: Strongman – Goated

Could win: – Medikal – Scarface

BEST MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Will win: W’aye Me Yie – Piesie Esther

Could win: Konongo Zongo – Black Sherif

FEMALE VOCAL PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Will win: Adomaa– Beginning Again

Could win: Piesie Esther – W’aye Me Yie

MALE VOCAL PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Will win: Stonebwoy – Therapy

Could win: Kyei Mensah – Nothing’s Too Hard

RECORD OF THE YEAR

Will win: Stonebwoy – Therapy

Could win: Countryside – Sarkodie

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Will win: Black Sherif – Oh Paradise

Could win: Perez Muzik– Hewale Lala

INTERNATIONAL COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Will win: Sugarcane RMX – Camidoh ft Mayorkun, Darkoo, King Promise

Could win: 10 Toes –King Promise ft Omah Lay

BEST AFRICAN ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Will win: Kizz Daniel

Could win: Asake

NB: These are not the certified winners by the organisers of the awards scheme.

