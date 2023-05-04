VGMA 2023 Predictions: Who Wins What?
The 24th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards is finally set to be held over the weekend after months of intense exercises to bring to the fore the best of Ghanaian music over the past year.
It’s that time of the year again where major stakeholders in the Ghanaian music circles converge to honour the most deserving players in the industry.
The 2023 VGMA will be held on the 6th of May with the aim of rewarding excellence.
Themed “The People, The Culture, The Music”, Ghanaian music will once again be celebrated on its most prestigious night to celebrate major achievements in the year under review.
We at ghanamusic.com decided to run our own rule on who should win what at the 2022 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards below:
ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Will win: Black Sherif
Could win: Piesie Esther
VODAFONE MOST POPULAR SONG OF THE YEAR
Will win: Sugarcane Rmx – Camidoh
Could win: Down Flat – Kelvynboy
HIGHLIFE ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Will win: Kuami Eugene
Could win: Kofi Kinaata
AFROBEATS / AFROPOP ARTISTE
Will win: KiDi
Could win: King Promise
REGGAE/DANCEHALL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Will win: Epixode
Could win: Stonebwoy
HIPLIFE/HIP-HOP ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Will win: Black Sherif
Could win: Sarkodie
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Will win: The Villain I Never Was – Black Sherif
Could win: 5 Star – King Promise
BEST NEW ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Will win: Lasmid
Could win: Malcolm Nuna
GOSPEL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Will win: Piesie Esther
Could win: Joe Mettle
BEST COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
Will win: Countryside – Sarkodie ft Black Sherif
Could win: Abonten – DJ Breezy ft Kwesi Arthur, Black Sherif, Stonebwoy, Mugeez, Smallgod
BEST HIPLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR
Will win: Friday Night – Lasmid
Could win: Stubborn Academy – Medikal
BEST HIPHOP SONG
Will win: Kwaku The Traveller– Black Sherif
Could win: Countryside – Sarkodie
BEST HIGHLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR
Will win: Down Flat – Kelvyn boy
Could win: Atia – Epixode
AFROBEATS SONG OF THE YEAR
Will win: Sugarcane RMX – Camidoh
Could win: Champagne – KiDi
BEST AFROPOP SONG
Will win: Therapy – Stonebwoy
Could win: Blessed – KiDi
GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR
Will win: W’aye Me Yie – Piesie Esther
Could win: Hewale Lala – Perez Muzik
REGGAE/DANCEHALL SONG OF THE YEAR
Will win: Atia – Epixode
Could win: Don’t Forget Me – Black Sherif
BEST RAP PERFORMANCE
Will win: Strongman – Goated
Could win: – Medikal – Scarface
BEST MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Will win: W’aye Me Yie – Piesie Esther
Could win: Konongo Zongo – Black Sherif
FEMALE VOCAL PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR
Will win: Adomaa– Beginning Again
Could win: Piesie Esther – W’aye Me Yie
MALE VOCAL PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR
Will win: Stonebwoy – Therapy
Could win: Kyei Mensah – Nothing’s Too Hard
RECORD OF THE YEAR
Will win: Stonebwoy – Therapy
Could win: Countryside – Sarkodie
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
Will win: Black Sherif – Oh Paradise
Could win: Perez Muzik– Hewale Lala
INTERNATIONAL COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
Will win: Sugarcane RMX – Camidoh ft Mayorkun, Darkoo, King Promise
Could win: 10 Toes –King Promise ft Omah Lay
BEST AFRICAN ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Will win: Kizz Daniel
Could win: Asake
NB: These are not the certified winners by the organisers of the awards scheme.
