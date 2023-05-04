Morgan Heritage out with Shatta Wale assisted audiovisual for their “Ready” single – Watch HERE

Today, Morgan Heritage, the 3x Grammy award-winning reggae band, unveil the official music video for “Ready” ft. Shatta Wale, J Chameleon & RJ the DJ, a single from their newest album The Homeland.

Injected with a variety of vibrant colors and a Carnival-esque feel, “Ready” is not only the epitome of being ready for anything that may come your way, but having fun while doing so –– “Sometimes you must let it all hang out and just have a good time,” says Morgan Heritage on the track.

The Royal Family of Reggae, joined by who his fans call the African Dancehall King, Shatta Wale, is sure to transport the listener to better spirits by the end of the four-minute video. The single will be officially released this Friday, May 5, and can be pre-saved/added here.

Last month, Morgan Heritage released their new studio album, The Homeland, which not only debuted #1 on the iTunes World Music Albums chart in the US, but at the top of the chart in over 20 countries around the world.

Slated as 2023s must hear world music project, the 21-track collection marks a new era for Morgan Heritage as they expand their global reach from the Caribbean to the African Continent and beyond.

With the aim of bridging their parents’ home of Jamaica to their ancestral homeland of Africa, Morgan Heritage brought together the biggest names across Caribbean and African music, including: Shaggy, Beenie Man, Popcaan, Shatta Wale, Ice Queen Cleo, Youssou N’Dour, Mádé Kuti, Alpha Blondy, Otile Brown, Eddy Kenzo, Busy Signal, Capleton and more.

Stream The Homeland HERE

The Homeland is a project of rebirth for the Morgan brothers, built upon a lineage that has lasted decades and one that will continue to forge forward. Musically, they take the listener on a journey that not only reminds them of days past, but the future ahead.

Take a listen to the albums “infectiously upbeat” (Brooklyn Vegan) lead single “Who Deh Like U” feat Bounty Killer, Cham & Stonebwoy, which debuted at #1 on the US iTunes Afro-Beat chart.

Listen to “Who Deh Like U” feat Bounty Killer, Cham & Stonebwoy HERE

The Homeland Tracklisting

Bambulele ft. Brothers & Sisters Art Organization Can U Feel It ft. Gentleman & Rophnan I’ll Be There ft. Busy Signal & Mádé Kuti U Got To (See The World) ft. S’Villa & Eddy Kenzo Diamond Love ft. Popcaan & Mr Killa The Homeland ft. Youssou N’Dour Positive ft. Shaggy & Beenie Man Direct Contact ft. Floda Graé Just A Number Ready ft. Shatta Wale, J Chameleon & RJ the DJ Heaven ft. Krissy Yamagucci & Fayross Who Deh Like U ft.Bounty Killer, Cham, & Stonebwoy Headline Fi Front Page ft. Jahshii, Rytikal, & I-Octane Wacha Nikupende ft. Otile Brown Maria ft. Jah Prayzah Levels ft. Macky 2 & Ice Queen Cleo They Gonna Be Alright Remember ft. Alpha Blondy & Capleton Afreeca The Future ft. Lord Alajiman & Rocky Dawuni I Will Never Forget ft. Raiah, Esh Morgan & Jemere Morgan Long To Be Home ft. Eddy Kenzo

More about Morgan Heritage

Heralded as the Royal Family of Reggae, Morgan Heritage has released 12 studio albums, including Strictly Roots, which won the Grammy for Best Reggae Album. With a career spanning over two decades, Morgan Heritage has worked with numerous multi-GRAMMY award-winning artists and producers across multiple genres of music.

Along with the group’s global success, they also command a significant sonic impact over the reggae genre, fusing it with various rhythms and sounds from around the world. They bring a riveting stage presence and showmanship to the culture which has made them synonymous with Reggae’s worldwide appeal.

Connect with Morgan Heritage

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.