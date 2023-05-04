fbpx
Top Stories

Morgan Heritage out with Shatta Wale assisted audiovisual for their “Ready” single – Watch HERE

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 5 hours ago
Morgan Heritage out with Shatta Wale assisted audiovisual for their “Ready” single - Watch HERE
Photo Credit: Morgan Heritage

Today, Morgan Heritage, the 3x Grammy award-winning reggae band, unveil the official music video for “Ready” ft. Shatta Wale, J Chameleon & RJ the DJ, a single from their newest album The Homeland.

Injected with a variety of vibrant colors and a Carnival-esque feel, “Ready” is not only the epitome of being ready for anything that may come your way, but having fun while doing so –– “Sometimes you must let it all hang out and just have a good time,” says Morgan Heritage on the track.

The Royal Family of Reggae, joined by who his fans call the African Dancehall King, Shatta Wale, is sure to transport the listener to better spirits by the end of the four-minute video. The single will be officially released this Friday, May 5, and can be pre-saved/added here.

Last month, Morgan Heritage released their new studio album, The Homeland, which not only debuted #1 on the iTunes World Music Albums chart in the US, but at the top of the chart in over 20 countries around the world.

Slated as 2023s must hear world music project, the 21-track collection marks a new era for Morgan Heritage as they expand their global reach from the Caribbean to the African Continent and beyond.

With the aim of bridging their parents’ home of Jamaica to their ancestral homeland of Africa, Morgan Heritage brought together the biggest names across Caribbean and African music, including: Shaggy, Beenie Man, Popcaan, Shatta Wale, Ice Queen Cleo, Youssou N’Dour, Mádé Kuti, Alpha Blondy, Otile Brown, Eddy Kenzo, Busy Signal, Capleton and more.

Stream The Homeland HERE

The Homeland is a project of rebirth for the Morgan brothers, built upon a lineage that has lasted decades and one that will continue to forge forward. Musically, they take the listener on a journey that not only reminds them of days past, but the future ahead.

Take a listen to the albums “infectiously upbeat” (Brooklyn Vegan) lead single “Who Deh Like U” feat Bounty Killer, Cham & Stonebwoy, which debuted at #1 on the US iTunes Afro-Beat chart.

Listen to “Who Deh Like U” feat Bounty Killer, Cham & Stonebwoy HERE

The Homeland Tracklisting

  1. Bambulele ft. Brothers & Sisters Art Organization
  2. Can U Feel It ft. Gentleman & Rophnan
  3. I’ll Be There ft. Busy Signal & Mádé Kuti
  4. U Got To (See The World) ft. S’Villa & Eddy Kenzo
  5. Diamond Love ft. Popcaan & Mr Killa
  6. The Homeland ft. Youssou N’Dour
  7. Positive ft. Shaggy & Beenie Man
  8. Direct Contact ft. Floda Graé
  9. Just A Number
  10. Ready ft. Shatta Wale, J Chameleon & RJ the DJ
  11. Heaven ft. Krissy Yamagucci & Fayross
  12. Who Deh Like U ft.Bounty Killer, Cham, & Stonebwoy
  13. Headline Fi Front Page ft. Jahshii, Rytikal, & I-Octane
  14. Wacha Nikupende ft. Otile Brown
  15. Maria ft. Jah Prayzah
  16. Levels ft. Macky 2 & Ice Queen Cleo
  17. They Gonna Be Alright
  18. Remember ft. Alpha Blondy & Capleton
  19. Afreeca The Future ft. Lord Alajiman & Rocky Dawuni
  20. I Will Never Forget ft. Raiah, Esh Morgan & Jemere Morgan
  21. Long To Be Home ft. Eddy Kenzo

More about Morgan Heritage

Heralded as the Royal Family of Reggae, Morgan Heritage has released 12 studio albums, including Strictly Roots, which won the Grammy for Best Reggae Album. With a career spanning over two decades, Morgan Heritage has worked with numerous multi-GRAMMY award-winning artists and producers across multiple genres of music.

Along with the group’s global success, they also command a significant sonic impact over the reggae genre, fusing it with various rhythms and sounds from around the world. They bring a riveting stage presence and showmanship to the culture which has made them synonymous with Reggae’s worldwide appeal.

Connect with Morgan Heritage

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 5 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Badman by Shatta Wale

Video: Badman by Shatta Wale

20th March 2023
Shatta Wale is one of my biggest sponsors in getting guys from the streets into vocational training - Ras Nene

Shatta Wale is one of my biggest sponsors in getting guys from the streets into vocational training – Ras Nene

15th March 2023
Morgan Heritage's Mojo dispels notion that Sarkodie desecrated Bob Marley's Stir It Up; rather hails the rapper!

Morgan Heritage’s Mojo dispels notion that Sarkodie desecrated Bob Marley’s Stir It Up; rather hails the rapper!

9th March 2023
We Deh Inside (Visualizer) by Shatta Wale

Video: We Deh Inside (Visualizer) by Shatta Wale

28th February 2023

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker