Ghanaian comedian SDK stumbles into a hit with recent skit; set to drop amapiano banger ‘Cameraman’ this Friday!

In what first started as a skit about how South African artistes create Amapiano bangers, Ghanaian comedian, SDK has unknowingly ended up with a hit teaser with high demand for the full song titled, Cameraman, dropping on Friday!

The song which was featured in a skit by SDK earlier, went viral as folks were stunned by how melodious the Amapiano tune was and begged for the full song.

In the viral skit, the comedian, demonstrated how South Africans produce their popular Amapiano sounds while relating it to a cameraman. The viral skit had him topping the trends and fans forcing him to release the full song.

The Amapiano tune is incredibly catchy and has captured a lot of attention on social media as clubs, DJs and other skit makers have started to adopt the tune which has became an instant banger.

The success of the song has definitely be overwhelming for the comedian, who can’t hid his emotions as the song gains more traction.

After several calls for SDK to release the full song, the comedian has finally listened to his fans and is ready to release the shared full version of the song on Friday, 5th May 2023.

The news has left many fans eagerly anticipating the song’s release, with social media buzzing with excitement.

How Amapiano songs are made 🎶 pic.twitter.com/LR2T7GsPhU — SDK (@sdkdele) April 22, 2023

SDK is known for his humorous skits and comedic content which often feature catchy tunes and viral dance challenges. Camera Man is no exception as fans are predicting it will be a big hit.

The comedian has been teasing the release of the song for some time now, sharing behind-the-scenes footage of the recording process and snippets of the song on social media. With the official release date just days away, fans can hardly contain their excitement.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.