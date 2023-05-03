Blackway collaborates with Shaq to release song in celebration of the NBA Playoffs

Ghanaian-American rapper Blackway has collaborated with NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal to release a new single titled “King Talk”.

The NBA legend who released four hip-hop albums in the ‘90s will drop the new single in celebration of the NBA Playoffs.

O’Neal first teased the song on Feb. 7 on his Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok in an animation video that celebrated LeBron James passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

Born Yaw Sintim-Misa, rapper Blackway is the son of popular Ghanaian Comedian and Satirist Kwaku Sintim-Misa (KSM).

In 2018 Blackway collaborated with DJ duo Black Caviar on a track forThe Spider-Man™: Into the Spider-Verse soundtrack called “What’s Up Danger. It’s been viewed over 19,000,000 times on YouTube alone.

Stream/download – https://ffm.to/king_talk

The 51-year-old Shaq had success in the ‘90s with music, including the platinum-selling album Shaq Diesel, released in 1993.

