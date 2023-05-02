fbpx
Top Stories

Stonebwoy’s ‘5th Dimension’ receives stamp of approval from Hip-Hop mogul, Rick Ross

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 15 mins ago
Stonebwoy's '5th Dimension' receives stamp of approval from Hip-Hop mogul, Rick Ross
Photo Credit: Stonebwoy

Ace USA rapper and CEO of Maybach Music, Rick Ross has pulled his weight behind Stonebwoy’s Fifth studio album ‘5th Dimension’.

The Maybach Music label boss reposted the album on his Instagram story on Monday, 1st May 2023.

This is not the first time Rozay has shown love to 1Gad’s new album. The rapper also dropped a fire emoji comment under Stonebwoy’s post announcing the release of the project.

Stonebwoy released his much-anticipated fifth studio album ‘5th Dimension’ on April 28, 2023, via Burniton Music Group and Def Jam Recordings.

The 17-track album features both local and international artists such as Stormzy, Angelique Kidjo, Davido, Dj Maphorisa, Shaggy, Dexta Daps amongst others.

The album’s lead single, “Life & Money” (featuring Grammy-winning rapper Stormzy), currently peaks at No. 1 on Ghana’s Apple Music songs chart. “Far Away”, “Forget”, “Secret Lover” (feat. Jamaican singer Dexta Daps), the Oxlade & Tiwa Savage-assisted “Therapy” remake, “More Of You”, “Ava Wum Lo”, “Run Am” (feat. Mereba), and “Into The Future” rounded out the Top 100’s top 10, barely 24 hours after its release.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 15 mins ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Country Side by Sarkodie feat. Black Sherif

2023 Week 10: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

12th March 2023
Stonebwoy thrills Def Jam staff in New York at private album listening session

Stonebwoy thrills Def Jam staff in New York at private album listening session

8th March 2023
Stonebwoy condemns both military brutality & mob action on soldier at Ashaiman while in New York!

Stonebwoy condemns both military brutality & mob action on soldier at Ashaiman while in New York!

8th March 2023
Stonebwoy mimics Tinubu's dance moves in US club with wife to mark 35th birthday after headlining successful 'My Homeland Concert'!

Stonebwoy mimics Tinubu’s dance moves in US club with wife to mark 35th birthday after headlining successful ‘My Homeland Concert’!

7th March 2023

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker