Guess what Fantana will be doing with ‘Your Man’ on 5th May?!

Ghanaian singer Fantana following her debut on the reality show Young, Famous & African, is gearing to drop a hot new single titled ‘Your Man’.

It seems all the ladies need to start hiding their men, as the ‘Capo’ Fantana is attracting the eye of all the men with her vibes.

The new single produced by highly rated producer Streetbeatz is a teaser of what fans should expect from the singer.

Fantana has been on the low for the past couple of months but she had be cooking and it’s now time to serve the banger back to back starting with Your Man.

Already the snippet of the song is getting a lot of traction on social media, as she comes in hot with a dancehall feel.

Fans will finally get to have a full listen of the single when it officially drops on 5th May, 2023.

Follow her on socials

Facebook : Fantana

Twitter : @iamfantana

Instagram : @iamfantana

