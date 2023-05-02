Death of Ghanaian music genres! DJ Ashmen rages on about industry killers

DJ Ashmen, a Ghana music industry connoisseur, has given his thoughts on the recent Azonto-origin conversations.

The known DJ stated in a well-written post on his Facebook page on how out of jealousy, selfishness, and self-hate Ghanaians collapsed the iconic genre.

He referenced the Chris Brown concert held in Ghana that had Wizkid gain worldwide recognition when he performed alongside the US artiste.

DJ Ashmen noted that if we indeed had our industry at heart, that opportunity would’ve been given to a Ghanaian artiste instead of Wizkid.

He emphatically stated, “Amapiano is now a world genre in which Nigerians are doing the same style but they’re calling it AFROBEATS take it or leave it, but if it were to be Ghanaians, by now someone from nowhere will find a name for it just like when Hip Life was growing then from nowhere we had other artists comin’ up with different names for the same genre we were all jamming to, the same thing happened to Azonto, from nowhere someone just wakes up one day and decides to call the same style of Genre Alkayida and funny enough we accepted it!!”

He concluded by saying “Well I know people will come after me with grammar and insults but chale, ebi my mind I share”.

