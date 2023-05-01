Hammer of the Last Two loses dad!

Legendary music producer, Hammer of the Last Two, has taken to his socials to announce and mourn the loss of his father who passed away on April 30th, 2023.

In a statement released earlier today, Hammer expressed his profound sadness at the news, describing the moment he received “that dreaded phone call no one can ever quite be prepared for.”

Despite the sadness of the occasion, Hammer found solace in the fact that his father passed away peacefully in his bed. He reflected on a life well lived, and the memories of his childhood that still bring him comfort to this day.

Today I received that dreaded phone call no one can ever quite be prepared for… but after seeing my dad resting so peacefully in his bed, all I could see was a life well lived.



Even though 30th April, 2023 will forever remain one of the saddest days of my life, the memories of… pic.twitter.com/akX1MZGjH2 — Da’Hammer (@Dahammergh) April 30, 2023

In his statement, Hammer expressed his gratitude to his father for raising him and his siblings right, and said goodbye with a heavy heart.

Hammer of the Last Two is known for his contributions to the Ghanaian music scene, having produced some of the country’s most successful hip-hop and highlife tracks.

His music has won him numerous awards, and he is widely regarded as one of the most talented producers in the industry.

Fans and fellow musicians have offered their condolences to Hammer and his family during this difficult time, expressing their support and sympathy for their loss. May his father’s soul rest in perfect peace.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.