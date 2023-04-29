Real reason why Nhyiraba Kojo has been jailed for 30 days!

Ace Hiplife act and serial business owner, Nhyiraba Kojo, has been convicted by the Sekondi Commercial High Court for contempt!

The musician was found guilty of contempt by the court and ordered to serve the full 30-day sentence unless he can purge himself of the contempt.

The court, presided over by Justice Sedina Agbemava, found him guilty of failing to comply with an interlocutory injunction order to stop noise pollution from his nightclub and install soundproofing, which was filed by three residents of Fijai.

According to Citi News, the case was filed by three residents of Fijai who complained about the noise emanating from the nightclub. Despite the court order, Nhyiraba Kojo failed to comply, leading to his sentencing.

Noise pollution continues to pose a significant risk in many cities across Ghana and environmental agencies have consistently warned individuals and businesses to take steps to minimise their impact on their communities which have sometimes fallen on deaf ears.

Nhyiraba Kojo is a well-known figure in the entertainment industry in Ghana, and his NK City Nightclub is a popular spot in Fijai-Takoradi in the Western Region.

According to Pamela Arvoh-Mensah, counsel for the petitioners from Owusu Ankomah Arvoh Mensah, Dzigba, and Associates, Nhyiraba Kojo could avoid serving the entire sentence by complying with the court order.

Born Rashid Joseph, the Ghanaian musician and businessman is well known for his 2011 hit song titled “Turn Around” alongside Dr Cryme.

He is a serial entrepreneur with numerous business ventures.

