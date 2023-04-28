Stonebwoy’s highly anticipated 5th studio album, 5TH Dimension finally out now! – LISTEN HERE

Stonebwoy, beloved Ghanaian superstar pioneer of “Afro-Dancehall” – an infectious blend of Reggae, Dancehall, and Fusions from Africa – with over 4 million followers on Instagram and over 3 million on Facebook, releases 5TH DIMENSION, his aptly titled fifth career album, available today via Def Jam Recordings.

In addition to his current tracks “Life & Money” featuring Stormzy, and “More Of You,” 5TH DIMENSION also includes “Therapy,” and “Far Away.” “Life & Money,” in particular, is a red-hot track showing off the potent fusion of reggae, hip-hop, Afrobeat, and trap talent that has made Stonebwoy one of Africa’s most important new young artists.

Also featured on the 5D album are Shaggy, Mereba, and Davido, among others, plus world renowned multi-Grammy® winning Beninese-French artist Angelique Kidjo on 5D’s climactic closing track, “Manodzi.” (Please see the complete tracklist below.)

5TH DIMENSION by STONEBWOY – Tracklist:

1. Life & Money featuring Stormzy

2. Far Away

3. More of You

4. Ava Wum Lo

5. Therapy featuring Oxlade & Tiwa Savage

6. Forget

7. Secret Lover featuring Dexta Daps

8. Run AM featuring Mereba

9. Into The Future

10. In Control featuring Jaz Karis

11. Activate featuring Davido

12. My Sound featuring Shaggy

13. Apotheke with Maphorisa

14. African System

15. Where is the Love

16. Non-Stop

17. Manodzi featuring Angelique Kidjo

Stonebwoy is an award-winning superstar who has been placing the continent firmly on the musical map with international touring, standout collaborations, and hugely popular singles since 2012.

He has duetted with international artists including Keri Wilson, Sean Paul, Trey Songz, Burna Boy, Alpha Blondie, and many more. Stonebwoy has rocked some very notable stages around the world, from Spain’s Rotom Sunsplash Festival (2019) and Puerto Rico’s Afro Nation (2020), to the UK’s Yam Carnival (2021) and the more recent FIFA Fan Festival in Qatar (2022).

Stonebwoy’s numerous awards include Best International Act: Africa at the BET Awards, Artist of the Year at the Ghana Music Awards, and two Billboard plaques.

He recently became the first Ghanaian artist to hit 100 million streams on the Audiomack platform. His high-profile presence on social media, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and Twitter ensure Stonebwoy’s close connection with fans in every corner of the globe.

ABOUT STONEBWOY:

Stonebwoy Burniton (aka Livingstone Etse Satekla) is a Ghanaian Afro pop, dancehall and reggae artiste who was born on March 5, 1988, the fourth of seven siblings in a family from Ashaiman, a suburb of Accra, in the Volta Region.

By grade school, he had realized his passion for creative arts, scripting and acting in the Drama Club, and putting words together rhythmically. Thus began a lifelong devotion to singing both songs that he has written and composed, as well as those by artists who have influenced him.

In his first year of high school, Stonebwoy met up with Doctor Duncan, a radio DJ/Presenter who at the time was the host of KASAHARI, a real time rap battle program that introduced Sakordie, Dr. Cryme, and many other relevant rappers in Ghana.

“I battled my way out every weekend without defeat to date,” Stonebwoy recalls. “Music chose me, I didn’t choose music.” His first radio hit, “Makuma (My Heart)” was released during his second year of high school, and other tracks soon followed. In his third year, having amassed a flaming underground popularity, he released “Empress,” a hit that sustained him for years after leaving high school in 2007.

Things happened quickly, as Stonebwoy began working with S24 studios in 2008. He later joined Samini (a revered Ghanaian dancehall artist) and his High Grade Family and remained there until 2012.

That year, Stonebwoy formed his own record label, Burniton Music Group (BMG), putting into practice all he had seen and learned. He worked day and night with his team to ensure that they achieved the best, starting with his debut Grade 1 Album (2012). It was followed by Necessary Evil (2014); Epistles Of Mama (2017), and Anloga Junction (2020).

At the same time, branding began to play a very important role within the BMG group, not just Stonebwoy’s globally popular catchphrase – “BHIM!!!!!‟ (Bless His Imperial Majesty) – but also via organic partnerships with Tommy Hilfiger (in 2017); and as the second ever brand ambassador for Samsung Ghana (in 2019).

Along the way, there were collaborations with international acts from Africa, UK, and Jamaica, among them Sean Paul, Trey Songz, Kranium, Samini, Obrafour, R2Bees, Patoranking, and Burna Boy to name a few. Stonebwoy’s Beenie Man collabo, “Shuga” saw a record-breaking first week views of 500,000+ on YouTube.

On top of this is Stonebwoy’s reputation for electrifying and energetic performances onstage. He has attracted a worldwide fan base, having toured in the UK, USA, Australia, Italy, Amsterdam and many more countries, sharing the bill with acts ranging from Miss Lauryn Hill to MHD, Morgan Heritage, Wizkid, and more.

In an industry flooded with people trying to establish their identity, Stonebwoy stands as one unique artiste with a sense of direction and purpose. He recorded his first track in a family studio over a decade ago. Thence, Stonebwoy has never looked back.

