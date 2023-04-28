Sarkodie starts North-American Jamz World Tour with 11 cities in USA & Canada from July 15!

After publicizing the news of his Jamz World Tour, Sarkodie has just released the dates for his North American edition which includes 11 cities.

The Sarkcess Music boss made this known in his recent post on twitter in which he stated that the tour will be in 5 days after his birthday.

It commences from July 15 to September 3 across 11 major cities in the United States and Canada.

5 days after my bday I’m giving NYC a show 🔥🔥🔥🇺🇸 #JamzWorldTour pic.twitter.com/XsrCrv4cBX — Sarkodie (@sarkodie) April 27, 2023

Below are the listed dates and cities of the North American Jamz World Tour:

JULY 15 – NEW YORK, NY

JULY 23 – WASHINGTON, DC

JULY 29 – CHICAGO, IL

AUGUST 5 – DALLAS, TX

AUGUST 11 – CHARLOTTE, NC

AUGUST 12 – NASHVILLE, TN

AUGUST 18 – MINNESOTA, MN

AUGUST 19 – PHOENIX, AZ

SEPTEMBER 1 – TORONTO, ON

SEPTEMBER 2 – VANCOUVER, BC

SEPTEMBER 3 – EDMONTON, AB

The 10-track album, which was released on November 11, 2022, featured artists such as Oxlade, King Promise, Cina Soul, Joeboy, BNXN, Kranium, Lojay, Ink Boy, and Black Sherif, with 9 of the songs featuring these artists.

Sarkodie also shared that the tickets for the album tour will be out on 5th April (Monday) and Special guests for his tour will be soon announced.

