Highlights of “100 Percent” hitmaker, Scott Evans’ 3-day Kumasi Media Tour!

Gospel Amapiano head honcho, Scott Evans has successfully completed the first phase of his 100 Percent Regional media tour in Kumasi.

As earlier published, the tour fulfilled all listed itinerary with exceptional impact from the radio tours to the flash mobs that electrified the entire Garden City.

Ranging from Asaase Radio, Pure FM, Ultimate FM, Orange FM, among several others, Scott wowed listeners with his seasoned oratory deliveries and biblical ideologies that resonated well with both hosts and listeners alike.

He made various headline statements in relation to securing his turf as the world’s leading name in Gospel Amapiano, halting collaborations for now in order to solidify his sound, the need for youths to live their best lives on the best side which is God’s side, among others.

He cautioned churches and parents in general to accept and welcome urban Gospel into their lives and homes in order to occupy the minds of their children with Christian values and principles delivered with an interesting and youthful vibe.

If not, he was so sure that the church will soon loose their young ones to the worldly standards being preached through secular music today.

The bandwagon of Scott Evans and his team of dancers also made a quick stop at the Kumasi Mall to give patrons a surprise pop up flash mob of the 100 Percent dance challenge which shocked most onlookers in an entertaining and edifying way.

It’s no secret that Oseikrom felt the Scott Evans fever all week long till date and wouldn’t be recovering from it’s massive impact anytime soon.

About 100 Percent single:

“100 Percent” is available on digital streaming platforms and was produced by Konvict Music signee & Global producer Nektunez.

The track is beautifully crafted for Global listening with an Amapiano flow. 100 Percent – meaning Full of God’s Glory for your Life – draws music lovers to know that God has given us the ability to enjoy all possessions fully.

100 Percent alternates between English, Ga & Yoruba. God wants humans to be happy and find joy in life’s pleasure, while also doing good & helping others be just as content Ecclesiastes 3:12-13. 100 Percent is to inspire listeners to expect the very best of blessings from an Excellent God when they pray.

About Scott Evans:

Scott Evans who is always bringing the love back to Gospel Music has earned recognition as one of Ghana’s finest Urban Gospel Artists.

He defines his sound as “AfroGospel”; a sub-genre of Urban Gospel Music which combines Afrobeats & the word of God to preach the Gospel to the world.

He recently became the first Ghanaian Urban Gospel Artist to hit 1 million views with his “Mapek3” music video on YouTube and has gradually become a ménage in the Ghana Music scene with his back-to-back trendy Amapiano gospel songs over the last two years with no stop.

Stream and Download “100 Percent” on all music platforms here.

