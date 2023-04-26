Yhaw Hero starts a “Cold War” on Friday!

Young Ghanaian musician, Yhaw Hero is set to mesmerize his fans & music lovers with his COLD WAR new single and it really promises to live up to the hype and euphoria.

Sources from the camp of the talented musician say that the song would be released on Friday, April 28, 2023, so fans and music lovers should be in an expectant mood as the young musician promises to bring up his A-game on the track.

Recently, in a recent interview, Yhaw Hero responded to claims that he sounds like Black Sherif, a highly acclaimed Ghanaian musician.

He acknowledged that people had likened him to Black Sherif because of the similar messages conveyed in their music. Yhaw Hero’s songs usually talk about overcoming obstacles and reaching the top, regardless of the challenges and stress that he goes through.

These are themes that are also prevalent in Black Sherif’s music, which is why many people have compared the two artists.

In 2022, Yhaw Hero was taken under the wing of Nyame Management, who has been providing him with the necessary guidance and support to navigate the music industry. This partnership has allowed Yhaw Hero to focus on his craft and create exceptional music.

Yhaw Hero’s talent has not gone unnoticed by social media influencers, including popular names like Kwadwo Sheldon, Sneaker Nyame, Kaly Jay, Essel, Twilight, Yesu, and others.

These influencers have been promoting Yhaw Hero’s music to their followers and fans, which has been instrumental in spreading Yhaw Hero’s music far and wide.

With such a promising start, Yhaw Hero is definitely an artist to watch out for in the Ghanaian music industry. Pre-save Cold War here

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.