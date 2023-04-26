Jessie Mens navigates the contours of love in new single dubbed; My Heart

Ghanaian singer and songwriter Jessie Mens (real name Jessica Mensah), is out with a new love-inspired single titled; My Heart.

Her music always conveys a mood and this new single is no different as she sings about an intoxicating love that she cannot shake.

My Heart is a danceable Afro-pop single but the message is one that discusses a broken heart and how to cope with it.

Produced by renowned producer Mix Masta Garzy, the story Jessie Mens shares is relatable to anyone who has experienced a broken heart’

“When I first heard the song it took me back to some past experiences I have seen people go through, especially my friends and me as a result of a bad heartbreak. This created a deep connection for me as I get to share these lyrics with the world,” Jessie Mens shared.

“Heartbreaks seem distant until it gets to you. But when it does, pull yourself together and move on with your life because love will find you again. In life, we experience both good and bad. Enjoy each experience life has to offer because it leads you to your next destination.”

Jessie Mends hopes to connect with her audience through this emotional piece.

My Heart is out now across all music streaming services. Check it out here.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.