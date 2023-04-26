Ghana’s Ground Up Chale spotlights promising acts with the release of ‘’Trenches Babies: Tema 2 Chorkor’’ EP by Albabwoy and Kimati

Ground Up Chale, an African-based music platform, is proud to announce the release of a joint EP titled ‘’Trenches Babies: Tema 2 Chorkor’’, by its talented artists, Albabwoy and Kimati.

The EP showcases the unique blend of Afrobeats and Highlife that both artists are known for. Stream or download ‘’Trenches Babies: Tema 2 Chorkor’’ across all major digital platforms here.

The EP includes the popular track ‘Far Gone’, which has been making waves on Apple Music charts, holding its own among Nigerian chart-topping hits.

Fans can expect a high-energy performance from Albabwoy and Kimati who have poured their hearts and souls into creating music that is sure to captivate listeners.

‘’Trenches Babies: Tema 2 Chorkor’’ features 4 tracks that explore themes ranging from love, relationships, success and overcoming challenges. ‘Guda’ is already being touted as a fan favorite, with its catchy hooks and infectious beats.

Together, Albabwoy and Kimati aim to create a project that showcases their individual talents and highlights the diversity and richness of Ghanaian music.

‘’We’re excited to release this EP and share our music with the world’’, said Albabwoy and Kimati. ‘’We hope our fans will enjoy listening to it as much as we enjoyed making it’’.

Ground Up Chale is committed to developing emerging African artists by providing resources, mentorship and a platform to showcase their talent. ‘’Trenches Babies: Tema 2 Chorkor’’ is a testament to African music’s creative and unique sound.

As African music continues to evolve and gain recognition, we can expect more ground-breaking artists to emerge from Ground Up Chale.

CONNECT WITH ALBABWOY & KIMATI:

Albabwoy

Twitter: @AlbaBoi

Instagram: topmanforever_obn

Kimati

Twitter: @kimatiowu

Instagram: kimatiowu

