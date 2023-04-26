Bountiful! Akesse Brempong serves fans with another sanctified Afrobeat banger on birthday

Regarded as Ghana’s Gospel Reggae and Afrobeat chart-topper, Akesse Brempong has premiered his latest jam, ‘Bountiful’ on GHOne TV to mark his birthday amidst a surprise pull up by friends, family and other Gospel acts while live on air.

This occurred while executing guest host duties on the Gospel Bag holiday edition of GHOne TV’s Rhythmz Live program where he dialogued with TMC and Patrick Amoako.

Unknown to him, several industry personalities, team members, wife and loved ones pulled a surprise on him while live on air to mark his birthday with a cake amid wide smiles sand jolly vibes.

The well hosted program featured the audiovisual premiere of Akesse’s latest Gospel Afrobeat banger, Bountiful, shot and directed by Stanley Adjetey for Take2 Films.

Set in the serene bridges, streets and walkways of London, the video oozes clear cut scenes of London’s vibrant nightlife, double decker buses and bright lights

All these, coupled with the energetic Afrobeat dance moves that compliment the track, sets the tone for a captivating thriller all through the 4 minute 34 second visual.

Bountiful sends out a strong message directly captured in the lyrics, “I’m casting my cares on you, I’ll be anxious for nothing, why should I worry about my problems, Baba shower your blessings”!

It’s a daily reminder never to stress about the many cares and troubles of this life and to always lean in unto the peace that surpasses all understanding while always having an optimistic outlook on life, ever believing that soon, God will unlock the flood gates of heaven to pour out a life changing blessing!

Stream on here and don’t forget to follow Akesse across his socials and subscribe to his YouTube! It’s the best birthday present you could offer to him as he turns a new age!

