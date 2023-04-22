fbpx
Sokoo! Teflon Flexx inserts new banger featuring the scintillating vocals of Jah Lead

2 days ago
Photo Credit: Teflon Flexx

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian singer Teflon Flexx is out with his latest single titled Sokoo featuring singer Jah Lead. 

The singer started teasing the new music in March and finally, the song is out.

The song which features lonely hitmaker Jah Lead is a song that details the needs of women and their taste for the finer things in life. 

Stream: https://ampl.ink/n2EBo

The VGMA unsung winner has a track record of dropping bangers and Sokoo is no different. 

Stream Sokoo by Teflon Flexx featuring Jah Lead

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

