Sokoo! Teflon Flexx inserts new banger featuring the scintillating vocals of Jah Lead

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian singer Teflon Flexx is out with his latest single titled Sokoo featuring singer Jah Lead.

The singer started teasing the new music in March and finally, the song is out.

The song which features lonely hitmaker Jah Lead is a song that details the needs of women and their taste for the finer things in life.

Stream: https://ampl.ink/n2EBo

The VGMA unsung winner has a track record of dropping bangers and Sokoo is no different.

