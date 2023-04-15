fbpx
Certified Loner Boy! Amos K breaks social media hiatus with new release
Photo Credit: Amos K /Twitter

Versatile rapper Amos K returns from a short social media break with latest single “Certified Loner Boy.”

The rapper announced on his Twitter account last month that he’s taking a break from social media to focus on his mental health. And it clearly inspired this new masterpiece.

He hopped on the South African Amapiano sound for the very first time to produce an infectious record on a theme alien to the genre. The Amapiano song brings topics like depression and loneliness onto the dance floor.

Self-produced by the rapper and Dab Beatz, Amos K combines traditional African rhythms with witty bars to create an instant banger.”Certified Loner Boy” is for all the lonely souls out there, and Amos K their emissary immaculately echoes the tribe’s crucible

Certified Loner Boy is likely to be a certified street banger and now available on all digital streaming platforms.

