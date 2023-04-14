Onyansapow Bowaanopow gives hope with new single ‘One Bright Day’

US-based Ghanaian singer Onyansapow Bowaanopow after the success of his single ‘The Prayer’, follows up with another motivational single titled ‘One Bright Day’.

The single – One Bright Day – is a single that encourages people not to give up, as just a day can change their lives.

In the lyrics of the song, Onyansapow encourages people not to give up or lose hope as they can be successful – all they need is just one big break.

One Bright Day is produced by award-winning Ghanaian producer Kin Dee, who also produced ‘The Prayer’.

With current living conditions and the world going to struggle, this is the song the masses can relate to, and we hope the words in the song, would inspire a lot of people to continue having faith and hoping that their success is on the horizon.

Listen to ‘One Bright Day’ by Onyansapow Bowaanopow

